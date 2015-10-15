A recent feature in the New Yorker titled "Why Aren't We Inspired By Hillary Clinton" posited that the former Secretary of State "has a long history of competence and hard work -- but that might not be enough for a woman candidate to win, if voters don't also perceive her as warm."

The presidential candidate's alleged lack of "warmth" is a concern that's been echoed by Democrats and an accusation lobbed by Republicans. But at least one of Clinton's high-profile supporters believes it's gender-biased nonsense.

"She's an incredibly skilled debater and her intelligence and experience speaks for itself," Olivia Wilde recently told the Daily Beast in Clinton's defense. "That's the thing about Hillary -- when people stop scheming to take her down with bull----, her actual résumé speaks for itself."

Wilde -- who dismissed Clinton's seemingly endless email scandal as "a waste of newsprint" and has an affection for posting an image of a Donald Trump pinata she says is "full of bologna meat" on social media, according to the Daily Beast -- remains stunned that the question of Clinton's "warmth" continues to be an issue.

"It's pure sexism," says the actress. "This bull---- about her not seeming 'warm' enough is pure misogyny. It's ridiculous. I think she's one of the loveliest, most personable politicians I've ever met -- much warmer than other politicians, in fact. That's pure sexism."

Wilde has plenty of company in Hollywood when it comes to her pro-Hillary sentiment. In September, Kim Kardashian joined the ranks of Clinton's celebrity supporters, endorsing her 2016 campaign by calling her "inspirational." Katy Perry has also publicly backed Clinton, offering to write a theme song for her campaign over the summer and enlisting herself to rally supporters at an upcoming fundraiser in Iowa.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Celebs react to Donald Trump's presidential bid

Kanye West announces he wants to run for president, plus more MTV VMA buzz

10 reasons we love Olivia Wilde