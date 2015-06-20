Olivia Culpo broke her silence on her split from Nick Jonas in an Instagram post about heartbreak.

As Gossip Cop reported, Culpo and Jonas were first rumored to have broken up earlier this month, but it wasn’t confirmed until this week. The now-former couple was very open with their relationship, attending events together, posting PDA photos on social media, and Jonas, of course, writing the hit song “Jealous” about Culpo.

While Jonas, who attended the Tony Awards solo a few weeks ago, has yet to say anything about the romance coming to an end, Culpo took to Instagram late Friday to speak out. “Your heart just breaks, that’s all. Heartbreak is hard but you find more and more things to be grateful for every day,” she wrote.

Paying tribute to her fans, Culpo continued, “One of those things is all of you. Thank you all. Yes I’m going to be okay and I love u guys so so much.” She added, “Every day is a blessing.” The post inspired a number of comments, some supportive, while others expressed allegiance to Jonas.

The message was accompanied by a gorgeous photo of a sunset. Jonas and Culpo were together for about two years.