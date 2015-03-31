After giving birth, Olivia Wilde says she found herself asking, "Why do I still look pregnant? Is there another one stuck in there?"

The 31-year-old actress -- who looked flawless in a teeny bikini just seven months after her and Jason Sudeikis' son Otis Alexander Sudeikis was born -- tells Shape magazine that she does see a difference in her body since her pregnancy. "I am not in perfect shape," she claims. "In fact, I'm softer than I've ever been, including that unfortunate semester in high school when I simultaneously discovered Krispy Kreme and pot."

Per usual, Wilde stuns in her Shape photo shoot, but insists that it's all smoke and mirrors. "The photos of me in this magazine have been generously constructed to show my best angles and I assure you, good lighting has been warmly embraced," she quips. "The truth is, I'm a mother, and I look like one."

Wilde goes on to disclose that she had some post-baby body concerns right after giving birth. "For a couple of weeks after you pop that sucker out, you are the walking wounded," the actress recalls.

That being said, she does add that she loved how her body looked pregnant. "I loved being pregnant. I felt unapologetically curvy, sexy and intensely feminine," Wilde says.

That said, Wilde admits she worked out during her entire pregnancy.

"Pilates became a healthy habit, which helped me avoid common pregnancy woes like sciatica. I did SoulCycle until I was 8 1/2 months, when I was physically incapable of walking between the bikes and had convinced them to turn the air conditioning so high that my fellow spinners were actually freezing despite prolonged sprinting uphill."