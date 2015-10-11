Cheers to these adorable co-stars-turned-newlyweds!

Megan Park and Tyler Hilton, who met on set of "Charlie Bartlett" in 2007, tied the knot in Los Angeles' Malibu Canyon on Saturday, Us Weekly reports.

The pair held their ceremony indoors at a Triunfo Creek Vineyards before moving the party outdoors for a fall festival-themed reception that included food trucks, ping-pong tables and bluegrass music, according to the magazine.

Park looked like the perfect boho chic bride in a floral-embroidered gown and loose waves framed by a flower headpiece.

The 29-year-old actress shared a photo of herself with her now-husband from the reception, where wine caskets can clearly be seen behind the glowing couple as they celebrate with friends and family.

Following the nuptials, Hilton, 31, also took to Instagram to gush about his beautiful bride and share a photo of the pair dancing at the wedding.

"About last night... I think I blacked out and married @meganparkithere. She was beautiful, it was beautiful, life is just right..." the former "One Tree Hill" star wrote on Sunday.