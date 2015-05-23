She got the boy!

Jana Kramer married NFL player Michael Caussin in a small rustic-themed wedding in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, May 22.

"We feel extremely blessed to have found each other and are so fortunate to have shared our day with close friends and family," the newlyweds told Us Weekly. "We look forward to sharing our lives together."

The 31-year-old country singer wore a custom gown by Galia Lahav, complete with honey pearls and embroidered trim, that Us reports was co-designed with her "Man of Honor," stylist Lo VonRumpf.

This was the third marriage for Jana, though the first two were both short-lived: She was married to Michael Gambino in 2004, and her 2010 marriage to actor Johnathon Shaech only lasted one month before they separated and officially divorced in June 2011. She was also engaged to fellow country singer Brantley Gilbert, but the two called of their wedding in 2013.

Whirlwind romance is kind of the "One Tree Hill" star's thing, and her new marriage is no exception. Jana and Michael started dating in August 2014, and Michael, 28, proposed to the "I Got the Boy" singer in December.

Here's to hoping Jana has better luck this time around.

At first, Jana didn't want to make a big deal out of these nuptials. "In the beginning, I honestly just wanted to go to the courthouse and do this whole Sarah Jessica Parker/Sex and The City end of the movie kind of thing," Jana told Us. "But Michael really wanted to have a wedding and once we found the venue I was all in."

Michael has deep roots in Virginia -- he was born in Springfield and played college ball at James Madison University. Now a free agent, he was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010 and later played for the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins.