Louis Tomlinson is all smiles about his big, and admittedly shocking, baby news.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, the 23-year-old British boy band member finally confirmed the news that he's going to be a dad. GMA contributer Michael Strahan brings up the elephant in the room, congratulating him as "one father to another." And though it gets a bit awkward, Louis smiles big, and thanks him.

"Thank you, yeah, obviously it's a very exciting time, so I'm buzzing, thank you," Louis confirmed.

News broke last month that Louis is expecting a baby with Los Angeles-based stylist Briana Jungwirth, but this marks the first time he's directly addressed the reports. However, his band mate, 21-year-old Liam Payne, had no problem getting candid about the news in an interview with British radio station Magic FM on Monday.

"Well I was, quite obviously, a bit shocked, you know," Liam acknowledged. "But he's taken super well to it. And he's excited; he's very excited about what's going on with him at the moment."

"And sometimes stuff happens like that," he added. "And not [like] it's a small deal … You know, he's taking it very seriously, so it's all good."

Last month, a mutual friend of Louis and Briana echoed the sentiment to ET that Louis is "very excited" to become a dad, though it obviously wasn't planned.

"Louis is happy and very excited about becoming a dad and he thinks Briana will be an amazing mother," the source said. "It was a surprise at first, but he and Briana are very, very close friends and this has brought them even closer."

