Entertainment Tonight.

Moved by Rihanna's alleged beating by boyfriend Chris Brown, Oprah has decided to dedicate an episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to dating violence this week, reports the Associated Press.

Scheduled to air Thursday live from Chicago, Oprah says the episode is "dedicated to all the Rihannas of the world."

Last Friday, Lady O offered some advice to the young singer, saying, "Heal yourself first and also, love doesn't hurt." She also said that Rihanna and Brown should seek counseling.

Last Thursday, Brown was hit with a pair of felony charges as a consequence of the alleged attack. The 19-year-old R&B singer faces one count of assault and one of making criminal threats. If convicted on both counts, his sentence could range from as little as probation to a maximum sentence of up to four years, eight months in prison.