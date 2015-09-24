Viola Davis admits she loves "being at the receiving end" of Oprah Winfrey's gifts, and who could blame her!

Following the "How To Get Away With Murder" star's historic Emmy win, Oprah celebrated by showering Davis with some pricey items.

"Oprah does everything big," she explained while on Thursday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Davis shared a photo of the massive bouquet of flowers that the 61-year-old icon had delivered to her home. "Those flowers right there took two double doors. We had to open them in order to get them inside," the 50-year-old actress revealed.

On top of that, Davis was also gifted with a case of Jay Z's champagne. "I always look it up online and see how much it cost," she admitted. "That's very tacky of me, I know. And then I drink it real slow."

Turns out, each bottle cost a whopping $450.

But don't think Davis feels bad about accepting Oprah's gifts. "I love it," she said. "You know, Oprah's got a lot of money."

On Sunday, Davis became the first black actress to ever to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. While the world celebrated her win, the actress confessed to ET that she had "mixed emotions" about making history.

"I just hope this is now a part of the status quo that women of color are included in the narratives that continue to write lead roles for us," she said, adding, "to rethink how we see a leading lady and we don't have to have this discussion anymore."