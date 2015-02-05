"The Theory of Everything" star Felicity Jones has been keeping up with the Kardashian/Jenner clan and she likes what she sees.

The 31-year-old Oscar nominee admitted to The Violet Files that in her off time she likes to sit back and watch some reality TV -- "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in particular.

"Watching their show is so relaxing," she says of the family's wildly popular program. "It's how I switch off."

PHOTOS: Inside a Kardashian/Jenner Family Vacation

While many have touted the Kardashian and Jenner sisters as "famous for being famous," Felicity praises the reality stars for their careers in show business. "And they all have an incredible work ethic, don't they?" she dotes on the family.

NEWS: Kendall Jenner Admits -- I Grew Up Too Fast

Felicity might be right about the Kardashians' incredible work ethic. Not a day goes by when we don't have a new (often NSFW) Kardashian and/or Jenner magazine spread. Then there are Kendall's frequent high-fashion runway shows, Kim's Super Bowl commercial and, of course, multiple selfies from one of the girls that either get everyone talking or inspires them to start waist training. Whew -- hardest working family in show biz?

The Kardashians aren't Felicity's only pop culture guilty pleasure. The English actress admits that Britney Spears' track "Hit Me Baby One More Time" is her favorite song to sing in the shower.