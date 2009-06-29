Though further test are needed, Billy Mays, the bearded TV pitchman known for hawking Oxiclean, likely died of a heart attack, a Florida medical examiner said Monday.

Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Vernard Adams said the 50-year-old Mays suffered from hypertensive heart disease.

Mays was found dead by his wife Deborah in their Tampa home Sunday. The day before, he bumped his head during a rough landing on a commercial airliner, but Adams said there was no evidence of head trauma.

Adams said Mays, a father of two, was taking the prescription painkillers Tramadol and hydrocodone for hip pain, but there was no indication of drug abuse.

"Everyone [who knew] him was aware of his larger-than-life personality, generosity and warmth," the Discovery Channel (which aired his series, Pitchmen) told Usmagazine.com in a statement. "Billy was a pioneer in his field … He will be greatly missed as a loyal and compassionate friend. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family at this time of incredible loss."