Ozzy Osbourne threatened to put Billy Bush in the hospital after comments he made about Kelly Osbourne on Thursday’s “Access Hollywood Live.”

As Gossip Cop has reported, Kelly Osbourne was caught up in the controversy surrounding Giuliana Rancic’s “Fashion Police” remarks about Zendaya’s dreadlocks at the Oscars. Kelly was inundated with online hate from people who mistakenly believed she, and not Rancic, was the one to make the now-infamous weed remark. As the backlash grew, Kelly demanded the situation be made “right” and said she was “questioning” whether she would stay with the show.

Rancic issued an on-air apology earlier this week, which Zendaya accepted on Wednesday. Kelly then praised both women for making peace, and noted on Twitter, “This too shall pass.” Well, now the issue is heating up again, after Billy Bush spoke about it on “Access Hollywood Live” on Thursday. In the five-minute segment, Bush praised Rancic for how she handled the controversy and ranted about how he believed she was unfairly attacked. Bush complained that social media turned the remark into a “racial” situation, and declared that Kelly “threw her under the bus” when she publicly objected to the comment.

Ozzy was NOT happy with Bush’s take, and tweeted to him on Thursday night, “@BillyBush stop acting like a b---h. Act like a man. Lay off Kelly or we’ll be going to hospital to get my foot out of your a--. God Bless.” Wow. The entertainment anchor has not yet responded.

Ironically, at the end of the segment, Bush predicted there would be a day where his own words might get him in trouble. That may have just happened.

