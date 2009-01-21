Entertainment Tonight.Just one month after his daughter claimed he had Alzheimer's disease and filed legal documents seeking conservatorship of his estate and care, Academy-Award nominated actor Peter Falk's wife has filed documents opposing the conservatorship. ET has the details.The Associated Press reports that the "Columbo" star's wife of 32 years, Shera Danese Falk, filed legal documents Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court that claims the actor entrusted her with his care long before his health began to deteriorate.In the documents, Falk's wife also claims the actor does not have a close relationship with his daughter, and her filings include declarations from the Falks' accountant and multiple friends, says the AP.Falk's daughter, Catherine Falk, filed for conservatorship last December.