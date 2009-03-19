NEW YORK (AP) -- The alleged beating of Rihanna has inspired an online PSA about dating violence.

A new video by the teen organization DoSomething.org features actors recreating the pop star's grim, highly publicized confrontation with her boyfriend, singer Chris Brown.

They re-enact details from a Los Angeles police affidavit alleging that on Feb. 8, Brown punched, bit and choked Rihanna until she nearly lost consciousness.

The brief clip can be viewed on YouTube. It closes with the statistic that one in three teenagers is abused in a relationship, and promotes free bracelets — one blue, two black — that spread awareness about dating abuse.

