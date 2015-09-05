It's wedding bells for Julia Braverman!

"Parenthood" star Erika Christensen took advantage of the long Labor Day weekend, marrying her cyclist boyfriend Cole Maness on Saturday, Us Weekly reports.

The 33-year-old actress and her hubby reportedly got hitched in a ranch ceremony.

The outdoorsy couple got engaged in November 2014, and Christensen couldn't wait to tell the world, captioning an Instagram pic of the couple kissing against the backdrop of an idyllic snowy mountain. "Thanks for all the well-wishes! It's official. We're engaged," she wrote at the time.

Though Christensen, who next stars in the new ABC drama "Wicked City," has rarely spoken about her romance with Maness, the couple has posted photos of their many adventures on their respective Instagram pages.

Just a week ago, Maness shared an Instagram of Christensen with flowers in her lap for her 33rd birthday, captioning the candid moment, "Birthday bonsai!"

When a friend cheekily commented on the pic with "You two. You should get married or something already," Christensen had this illuminating response, "thinkin about it. ☺"