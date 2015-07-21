To say the Parents Television Council is unhappy Miley Cyrus will be hosting the MTV VMAs is an understatement. In an exclusive interview with Gossip Cop, PTC president Tim Winter says he’s already betting the show will be “profane” and “sexually explicit.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Cyrus and MTV announced on Monday that she will host the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony next month. The hosting gig comes two years after her controversial appearance at the 2013 show, where she suggestively danced on stage during her performance of “We Can’t Stop” and “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke. As Gossip Cop reported at the time, the PTC blasted MTV for Cyrus’ sexual content, and now the organization worries that by choosing her to host this year’s event, “it pretty much tell us what kind of program MTV intends to air.”

“It’s not going to be safe for children to watch. So, they must rate it TV-MA,” insists Winter, noting MTV’s refusal to budge in the past from the show’s usual TV-14 rating. “With Miley’s shtick, it’s probably going to be very edgy, very profane, very sexually explicit,” he tells us, and so Winter and the PTC would like to see the program rated differently this time, so parents can be aware in advance.

Winter tells Gossip Cop, “As a parent of a teenager, the content from two years ago was clearly not appropriate for a 14-year-old. I think last year’s was toned down quite a bit. I think that came from advertiser pressure to not have a re-twerk. This year, clearly, they’re going to try to ramp it back up again. And based on everything we’ve seen Miley doing in recent years, she certainly seems angry and certainly seems enjoying being the provocateur.”

“She’s dropping F-bombs in her announcement on social media, which isn’t unusual, but it tees up the kind of content,” says Winter. He clarifies, however, that he is not completely anti-Miley, telling, Gossip Cop, “Miley’s the performer. She can do whatever she wants to. She’s hired to perform and be provocative.”

That said, Winter admits, “I think it’s unfortunate she built her entire career on the backs of parents and now she’s basically giving them the middle finger.” Asked who might be an appropriate host, Winter tells Gossip Cop Cyrus could be… if she wanted to. “I think Miley Cyrus is capable of doing it if she so chose,” he says. “She’s smart. She’s talented. She knows how to turn it up, turn it down if she so chooses.”

But Winter believes MTV wants every bit of attention it can get from Cyrus, noting, “This all comes down to dollars.” He explains, “For many, many years, the MTV [Music Video Awards] show has been one of their tent-posts on the programming schedule. It usually has some sort of controversial content in it, and I think at this point in time, people can expect that.” All he asks: “Don’t show explicit content and rate it as appropriate for children,” Winter tells Gossip Cop.

As Gossip Cop reported, Cyrus attended the 2014 VMAs, but did not perform. In a nod to her prior controversy, she announced her new hosting job by joking the network wasn’t letting her perform this year. The nominees for the VMAs were revealed Tuesday morning, but Cyrus wasn’t among them because she didn’t have any new music videos over the last year.

