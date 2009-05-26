Paris Hilton is slamming a new report that she and beau Doug Reinhardt were tossed off David Furnish's yacht for hooking up in the bathroom.

British papers claimed the heiress was asked to leave after she and Reinhardt were caught in a "compromising position" over the weekend following the Cannes Film Festival.

See Paris and Doug and other celebs in Us' Grossest Kisses photo gallery

But on her MySpace page Monday, Hilton blogged that the report "is such a lie that it's a joke!"

See Paris' most scandalous bikinis of all time

"I would never do that," says the heiress. "It's so lame that people will just create these crazy stories. I can't believe the stories people will make up, so gross! I'm so sick of all these false rumors. It's not fair that writers can get away it. They have no credibility."

See Paris and other stars' secret celeb BFFs

During their Cannes trip, Hilton and Reinhardt definitely packed on the PDA, however. At a bash last week, she was photographed giving him a sexy lap dance.

"They are very much in love and happy," a source recently told of the couple.