Paris Hilton looked more like a showgirl than a socialite when she showed up on the red carpet Tuesday night.

The 34-year-old hotel heiress donned a head-to-toe sequin gown that just so happened to be completely see-through, revealing that her choice in undergarments included a string thong.

PHOTOS: Stars Pose In Their Underwear

Paris wore the gown to Charbel Zoe Haute Couture LA Flagship Store Opening in West Hollywood, Calif, and the butt-baring style didn't stop Paris from giving her trademark poses to photographers. She smiled and twirled as if she didn't know (or care) that her entire rear-end was on display.

Expect more scantily-clad looks from Paris in the coming seasons. "The Simple Life" star announced on Instagram that Charbel Zoe Couture, who dressed her for the evening, will be designing outfits for her summer DJ sets.