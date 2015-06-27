Paris Hilton was the victim of an awful, incredibly stupid prank that was shared on YouTube Friday. In the video, Hilton is on board a flight and made to believe the plane is crashing. It’s disturbing.

The clip is from the Arab show “Ramez in Control,” also known as “Ramez Wakel el-Gaw,” which is hosted by Egyptian TV personality Ramez Galal. It was filmed in Dubai, where Hilton often travels for a business and pleasure. The socialite is initially seen arriving at a red carpet event, supposedly for a hotel’s grand opening, where she is apparently unaware that her handler is wearing an ear piece in which Galal is giving instructions for what Hilton should be goaded into doing.

She is eventually invited onto a jet, believing she and other guests are going on a 15-minute aerial tour of the city. After takeoff, the pilot begins doing stunts in the air that make it seem like the plane is plummeting, and alarms inside the cabin start going off. As one might expect in that situation, Hilton begins freaking out.

The star cries and screams as chaos erupts, and she’s made to think her only option is to jump out of the plane, and then led to believe they’ll land in water. After a number of terrifying minutes, the flight safely comes to a stop on the runway. It’s only after Hilton gets off, still crying, that she’s told it was all a prank.

Understandably, Hilton is not only stunned, she’s also quite pissed. And Galal is actually happy at her reaction, exclaiming that they “succeeded.” Hilton has never made mention of the stunt on social media, but the footage was reportedly able to air because she had signed a consent form before the charade began.

“Ramez in Control” premiered earlier this month, and it seems every episode revolves around the same plane crash trick.