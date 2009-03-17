NEW YORK (AP) -- Parker Posey, everyone's favorite indie-film actress, is going off-Broadway next season.

Playwrights Horizons says Posey will be featured in "This," described as "an unromantic comedy" about the ups and downs of a woman turning 40. The play by Melissa James Gibson will be directed by Daniel Aukin. Dates of the engagement will be announced.

"This" is one of four world-premiere plays announced Tuesday for its 2009-2010 season by Playwrights Horizons. The other three are "Clybourne Park" by Bruce Norris, "The Retributionists" by Daniel Goldfarb and "Circle Mirror Transformation" by Annie Baker.