Parker Posey set for off-Broadway next season
NEW YORK (AP) -- Parker Posey, everyone's favorite indie-film actress, is going off-Broadway next season.
Playwrights Horizons says Posey will be featured in "This," described as "an unromantic comedy" about the ups and downs of a woman turning 40. The play by Melissa James Gibson will be directed by Daniel Aukin. Dates of the engagement will be announced.
"This" is one of four world-premiere plays announced Tuesday for its 2009-2010 season by Playwrights Horizons. The other three are "Clybourne Park" by Bruce Norris, "The Retributionists" by Daniel Goldfarb and "Circle Mirror Transformation" by Annie Baker.
