A partial list of winners at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards.

Male Pop Vocal Performance: "Say," John Mayer; track from "Continuum" (Columbia)

Record of the Year: "Please Read The Letter," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss; T Bone Burnett, producer; Mike Piersante, engineer/mixer; track from "Raising Sand" (Rounder)

New Artist: Adele

Rock Album: "Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends," Coldplay (Capitol Records)

Pop Collaboration With Vocals: "Rich Woman," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, track from "Raising Sand" (Rounder)

Song of the Year: "Viva La Vida," Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Chris Martin, songwriters (Coldplay), track from "Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends" (Capitol Records; Publishers: Universal Music-MGB Songs)

Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals: "Stay," Sugarland, track from "Enjoy the Ride" (Mercury Records)

R&B Album: "Jennifer Hudson," Jennifer Hudson (Arista Records)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Rick Rubin

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Female Pop Vocal Performance: "Chasing Pavements," Adele, track from "19" (Columbia/XL)Traditi onal Pop Vocal Album: "Still Unforgettable," Natalie Cole (DMI Records)

Pop Vocal Album: "Rockferry," Duffy (Mercury)

Pop Instrumental Performance: "I Dreamed There Was No War," Eagles, track from "Long Road Out of Eden" (Eagles Recording Company)

Pop Instrumental Album: "Jingle All the Way," Bela Fleck & The Flecktones (Rounder)

Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals: "Viva La Vida," Coldplay, track from "Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends" (Capitol Records)

Alternative Music Album: "In Rainbows," Radiohead (TBD Records)

Solo Rock Vocal Performance: "Gravity," John Mayer, track from "Where The Light Is: Live in Los Angeles" (Columbia)

Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals: "Sex on Fire," Kings of Leon (RCA Records)

Hard Rock Performance: "Wax Simulacra," The Mars Volta (Universal Motown)

Metal Performance: "My Apocalypse," Metallica, track from "Death Magnetic" (Warner Bros.)

Rock Instrumental Performance: "Peaches En Regalia," Zappa Plays Zappa featuring Steve Vai and Napoleon Murphy Brock (Strobosonic/Razor & Tie Entertainment)

Rock Song: "Girls in Their Summer Clothes," Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen), track from "Magic" (Columbia; Publisher: Bruce Springsteen)

Rap Solo Performance: "A Milli," Lil Wayne, track from "Tha Carter III" (Cash Money/Universal Motown)

Rap Performance by a Duo or Group: "Swagga Like Us," Jay-Z and T.I. featuring Kanye West and Lil Wayne (Roc-A-Fella/Grand Hustle/Atlantic)

Rap/Sung Collaboration: "American Boy," Estelle featuring Kanye West, track from "Shine" (Homeschool/Atlantic )

Rap Song: "Lollipop," Dwayne Carter, Darius Harrison, James Scheffer, Stephen Garrett and Rex Zamor, songwriters (Lil Wayne featuring Static Major), track from "Tha Carter III" (Cash Money/Universal Motown; Publishers: Young Money Publishing/Warner-Ch appell Music, Herbalicious Music/Blackfountain Music/EMI-April Music, JimiPub Music/EMI Blackwood, Three Nails and A Crown Publishing/Roynet Music)

Country Song: "Stay," Jennifer Nettles, songwriter (Sugarland), track from "Enjoy the Ride" (Mercury Records; Publisher: Jennifer Nettles Publishing)

Country Album: "Troubadour," George Strait (MCA Nashville)

Female Country Vocal Performance: "Last Name," Carrie Underwood, track from "Carnival Ride" (19/Arista/Arista Nashville)

Male Country Vocal Performance: "Letter to Me," Brad Paisley, track from "5th Gear" (Arista Nashville)

Country Collaboration with Vocals: "Killing the Blues," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, track from "Raising Sand" (Rounder)

Country Instrumental Performance: "Cluster Pluck," Brad Paisley, James Burton, Vince Gill, John Jorgenson, Albert Lee, Brent Mason, Redd Volkaert and Steve Wariner (Arista Nashville)

R&B Song: "Miss Independent," Mikkel S. Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen and Shaffer Smith, songwriters (Ne-Yo), track from "Year of the Gentleman" (Def Jam/Compound; Publishers: Pen in the Ground Publishing, Universal Music-Z Tunes)

Contemporary R&B Album: "Growing Pains," Mary J. Blige (Geffen)

Female R&B Vocal Solo: "Superwoman," Alicia Keys, track from "As I Am" (J Records)

Male R&B Vocal Solo: "Miss Independent," Ne-Yo, track from "Year of the Gentleman" (Def Jam/Compound)

R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals: "Stay With Me (By the Sea)," Al Green featuring John Legend, track from "Lay It Down" (Blue Note Records)

Traditional R&B Vocal Performance: "You've Got the Love I Need," Al Green featuring Anthony Hamilton, track from "Lay It Down" (Blue Note Records)

Urban/Alternative Performance: "Be OK," Chrisette Michele featuring will.i.am, track from "I Am" (Def Jam)

Dance Recording: "Harder Better Faster Stronger," Daft Punk, Thomas Bangalter and Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo, producers; Thomas Bangalter and Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo, mixers; track from "Alive 2007" (Virgin Records)

Electronic Dance Album: "Alive 2007," Daft Punk (Virgin Records)

Bluegrass Album: "Honoring the Fathers of Bluegrass: Tribute to 1946 and 1947," Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder (Skaggs Family Records)

Traditional Blues Album: "One Kind Favor," B.B. King (Geffen Records)

Contemporary Blues Album: "City That Care Forgot," Dr. John and The Lower 911 (429 Records)

New Age Album: "Peace Time," Jack DeJohnette (Golden Beams/Kindred Rhythm)

Contemporary Jazz Album: "Randy in Brasil," Randy Brecker (MAMA Records)

Jazz Vocal Album: "Loverly," Cassandra Wilson (Blue Note)

Jazz Instrumental Solo: "BE-BOP," Terence Blanchard, soloist; track from "Live at the 2007 Monterey Jazz Festival" (Monterey Jazz Festival 50th Anniversary All-Stars) (Monterey Jazz Festival Records)

Jazz Instrumental Album Individual or Group: "The New Crystal Silence," Chick Corea and Gary Burton (Concord Records)

Large Jazz Ensemble Album: "Monday Night Live at the Village Vanguard," The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra (Planet Arts Recordings)

Latin Jazz Album: "Song for Chico," Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra (Zoho)

Latin Pop Album: "La Vida ... Es Un Ratico," Juanes (Universal Music Latino)

Latin Rock or Alternative Album: "45," Jaguares (EMI Music)

Latin Urban Album: "Los Extraterrestres," Wisin y Yandel (Machete Music)

Tropical Latin Album: "Senor Bachata," Jose Feliciano (Universal Music Latino)

Regional Mexican Album: "Amor, Dolor y Lagrimas: Musica Ranchera," Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano (Smithsonian Folkways Recordings) in a tie with "Canciones de Amor," Mariachi Divas (Shea Records/East Side Records)

Tejano Album: "Viva La Revolucion," Ruben Ramos and The Mexican Revolution (Revolution Records)

Norteno Album: "Raices," Los Tigres Del Norte (Fonovisa)

Banda Album: "No Es De Madera" Joan Sebastian (Musart/Balboa Records)

Traditional Folk Album: "At 89," Pete Seeger (Appleseed Recordings)

Contemporary Folk/Americana Album: "Raising Sand," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (Rounder Records)

Native American Music Album: "Come to Me Great Mystery: Native American Healing Songs," (Various Artists) Tom Wasinger, producer (Silver Wave Records)

Hawaiian Music Album: "Ikena," Tia Carrere and Daniel Ho (Daniel Ho Creations)

Zydeco or Cajun Music Album: "Live at the 2008 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival," BeauSoleil and Michael Doucet (MunckMix)

Engineering Album, Classical: "Traditions and Transformations: Sounds of Silk Road Chicago," David Frost, Tom Lazarus and Christopher Willis, engineers (Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Alan Gilbert, Silk Road Ensemble, Wu Man, Yo-Yo Ma and Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (CSO Resound)

Reggae Album: "Jah Is Real," Burning Spear (Burning Music Production)

Traditional World Music Album: "Ilembe: Honoring Shaka Zulu," Ladysmith Black Mambazo (Heads Up International)

Contemporary World Music Album: "Global Drum Project," Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain, Sikiru Adepoju and Giovanni Hidalgo (Shout! Factory)

Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media: "Juno," (various artists) Peter Afterman, Jason Reitman and Margaret Yen, producers (Fox Music/Rhino)

Score Soundtrack Album for Motion Television or Other Visual Media: "The Dark Knight," James Newton Howard and Hans Zimmer, composers (Warner Sunset/Warner Bros.)

Polka Album: "Let the Whole World Sing," Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra (Rounder)

Gospel Performance: "Get Up," Mary Mary; track from "The Sound" (Columbia)

Gospel Song: "Help Me Believe," Kirk Franklin, songwriter (Kirk Franklin); track from "The Fight of My Life" (Fo Yo Soul Ent./Zomba Gospel; Publishers: Universal Music-Z Songs/Kerrion Publishing)

Rock or Rap Gospel Album: "Alive and Transported," TobyMac (ForeFront Records EMI CMG)

Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album: "Thy Kingdom Come," CeCe Winans (PureSprings Gospel/EMI Gospel)

Southern, Country, Bluegrass Gospel: "Lovin' Life," Gaither Vocal Band (Gaither Music Group)

Traditional Gospel Album: "Down in New Orleans," The Blind Boys of Alabama (Time Life)

Contemporary R&B Gospel Album: "The Fight of My Life," Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Entertainment/Zomba Gospel)

Classical Album: "Weill: Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny," James Conlon, conductor; Anthony Dean Griffey, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald; Fred Vogler, producer (Donnie Ray Albert, John Easterlin, Steven Humes, Mel Ulrich and Robert Worle; Los Angeles Opera Chorus; Los Angeles Opera Orchestra) (EuroArts)

Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media: "Down to Earth," ("WALL-E") Peter Gabriel and Thomas Newman, songwriters (Peter Gabriel) (Walt Disney Records/Pixar; Publishers: Walt Disney Music, Wonderland Music/Pixar Talking Pictures/Pixar Music)

Musical Show Album: "In the Heights," Kurt Deutsch, Alex Lacamoire, Andres Levin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Moss and Bill Sherman, producers; Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer/lyricist (Original Broadway Cast with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Others) (Razor & Tie Entertainment/Ghostl ight Records)

Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Story Telling): "An Inconvenient Truth (Al Gore)," Beau Bridges, Cynthia Nixon and Blair Underwood (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Musical Album for Children: "Here Come the 123s," They Might Be Giants (Disney Sound)

Spoken Word Album Children: "Yes to Running! Bill Harley Live," Bill Harley (Round River Records)

Comedy Album: "It's Bad for Ya," George Carlin (Eardrum Records)

Instrumental Composition: "The Adventures of Mutt," (from "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," John Williams, composer (John Williams), track from "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" soundtrack (Concord Records)

Instrumental Arrangement: "Define Dancing," (from "WALL-E") Peter Gabriel and Thomas Newman, arrangers (Thomas Newman), track from "WALL-E" soundtrack (Walt Disney Records)

Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s): "Here's That Rainy Day," Nan Schwartz, arranger (Natalie Cole), track from "Still Unforgettable" (DMI Records)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical: "Consolers of the Lonely," Joe Chiccarelli, Vance Powell and Jack White III, engineers (The Raconteurs) (Third Man/Warner Bros.)

Remixed Recording: "Electric Feel (Justice Remix)," Justice, remixers (MGMT), Track from: "Oracular Spectacular" (Columbia)

Surround Sound Album: "Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition; Night on Bald Mountain; Prelude to Khovanshchina," Michael Bishop, surround mix engineer; Michael Bishop, surround mastering engineer; Robert Woods, surround producer (Paavo Jarvi and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) (Telarc)

Opera Recording: "Weill: Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny," James Conlon, conductor; Anthony Dean Griffey, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald; Fred Vogler, producer (Donnie Ray Albert, John Easterlin, Steven Humes, Mel Ulrich and Robert Worle; Los Angeles Opera Orchestra; Los Angeles Opera Chorus) (EuroArts)

Orchestral Performance: "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 4," Bernard Haitink, conductor (Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (CSO Resound)

Choral Performance: "Symphony of Psalms," Sir Simon Rattle, conductor; Simon Halsey, chorus master (Berliner Philharmoniker; Rundfunkchor Berlin) track from "Stravinsky: Symphonies" (EMI Classics)

Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (With Orchestra): "Schoenberg/Sibelius : Violin Concertos," Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Hilary Hahn (Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra) (Deutsche Grammophon)

Instrumental Soloist Performance (Without Orchestra): "Piano Music of Salonen, Stucky, and Lutoslawski," Gloria Cheng (Telarc)

Chamber Music Performance: "Carter, Elliott: String Quartets Nos. 1 and 5," Pacifica Quartet (Naxos)

Small Ensemble Performance: "Spotless Rose: Hymns to the Virgin Mary," Charles Bruffy, conductor; Phoenix Chorale (Chandos)

Classical Vocal Performance: "Corigliano: Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan," Hila Plitmann (JoAnn Falletta; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra) (Naxos)

Classical Contemporary Composition: "Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan," John Corigliano (JoAnn Falletta); track from: "Corigliano: Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan" (Naxos)

Classical Crossover Album: "Simple Gifts," The King's Singers (Signum Records)

Short Form Music Video: "Pork and Beans," Weezer, Mathew Cullen, video director; Bernard Rahill, video producder (DGC/Interscope)

Long Form Music Video: "Runnin' Down a Dream," Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Peter Bogdanovich, video director; Skot Bright, video producer (Warner Bros.)

Recording Package: "Death Magnetic," Bruce Duckworth, Sarah Moffat and David Turner, art directors (Metallica) (Warner Bros.)

Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: "In Rainbows," Stanley Donwood, Mel Maxwell and Christiaan Munro, art directors (Radiohead)

Album Notes: "Kind of Blue: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition," Francis Davis, album notes writer (Miles Davis) (Columbia/Legacy Recordings)

Historical Album: "Art of Field Recording Volume I: Fifty Years of Traditional American Music Documented by Art Rosenbaum," Steven Lance Ledbetter and Art Rosenbaum, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineering (Various Artists) (Dust-to-Digital)