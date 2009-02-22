Partial list of winners at the 81st annual Academy Awards, presented Sunday night at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles:

— Supporting Actor: Heath Ledger, "The Dark Knight."

— Supporting Actress: Penelope Cruz, "Vicky Cristina Barcelona."

— Adapted Screenplay: Simon Beaufoy, "Slumdog Millionaire."

— Original Screenplay: Dustin Lance Black, "Milk."

— Animated Feature Film: "WALL-E."

— Art Direction: "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

— Cinematography: "Slumdog Millionaire."

— Sound Editing: "The Dark Knight."

— Costume: "The Duchess."

— Documentary Feature: "Man on Wire."

— Documentary (short subject): "Smile Pinki."

— Makeup: "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

— Animated Short Film: "La Maison en Petits Cubes."

— Live Action Short Film: "Spielzeugland (Toyland)."

— Visual Effects: "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

Academy Award winners previously announced this season:

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (Oscar statuette): Jerry Lewis

Gordon E. Sawyer Award (Oscar statuette): Pixar Animation co-founder Ed Catmull