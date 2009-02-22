Partial list of winners at the 81st annual Oscars
Partial list of winners at the 81st annual Academy Awards, presented Sunday night at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles:
— Supporting Actor: Heath Ledger, "The Dark Knight."
— Supporting Actress: Penelope Cruz, "Vicky Cristina Barcelona."
— Adapted Screenplay: Simon Beaufoy, "Slumdog Millionaire."
— Original Screenplay: Dustin Lance Black, "Milk."
— Animated Feature Film: "WALL-E."
— Art Direction: "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."
— Cinematography: "Slumdog Millionaire."
— Sound Editing: "The Dark Knight."
— Costume: "The Duchess."
— Documentary Feature: "Man on Wire."
— Documentary (short subject): "Smile Pinki."
— Makeup: "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."
— Animated Short Film: "La Maison en Petits Cubes."
— Live Action Short Film: "Spielzeugland (Toyland)."
— Visual Effects: "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."
Academy Award winners previously announced this season:
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (Oscar statuette): Jerry Lewis
Gordon E. Sawyer Award (Oscar statuette): Pixar Animation co-founder Ed Catmull
