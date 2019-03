Winners of the 2009 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards, announced Sunday.

BOOK OF A MUSICAL: Lee Hall, "Billy Elliot, The Musical."

SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY: Derek McLane, "33 Variations."

SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL: Ian MacNeil, "Billy Elliot, The Musical."

COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY: Anthony Ward, "Mary Stuart."

COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL: Tim Hatley, "Shrek The Musical."

LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY: Brian MacDevitt, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone."

LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL: Rick Fisher, "Billy Elliot, The Musical."

SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY: Gregory Clarke, "Equus."

SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL: Paul Arditti, "Billy Elliot, The Musical."

CHOREOGRAPHY: Peter Darling, "Billy Elliot, The Musical."

ORCHESTRATIONS: Martin Koch, "Billy Elliot, The Musical"; Michael Starobin and Tom Kitt, "Next to Normal."

SPECIAL TONY AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN THE THEATRE: Jerry Herman.

REGIONAL THEATRE TONY AWARD: Signature Theatre, Arlington, Va.

ISABELLE STEVENSON AWARD: Phyllis Newman.

TONY HONOR FOR EXCELLENCE IN THE THEATRE: Shirley Herz.

