BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) -- As Malawi's highest court prepares to decide on Madonna's bid to adopt a three-year-old girl, a dispute has erupted over whether a man trying to stop the proceedings is the child's father.

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal hears the case Monday. A lower court ruled last month that Madonna could not adopt Chifundo "Mercy" James because of requirements that prospective parents be screened in Malawi. The rules were bent when Madonna adopted a son from Malawi last year.

James Kambewa has sought help from the Malawi Law Society to stop the adoption of the girl, who has been in an orphanage since birth.

The brother of the girl's mother, who died shortly after giving birth, told the AP the family does not know Kambewa. Peter Baneti calls Kambewa "an opportunist."