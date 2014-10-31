Looks like Blue Ivy Carter, age 2, has a 4-year-old aunt.

TaQoya Branscomb, a 30-year-old lingerie model, said in July that her 4-year-old daughter, Koi, is the result of an affair with Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles -- and in a new interview with Inside Edition, she reveals the paternity tests that confirm the claim.

Branscomb, who lives in Houston, Texas, says she had a relationship with Beyonce's dad, who is now 63, and gave birth to their daughter in 2010. "I demanded the DNA test," she said. "He would have preferred to continue on with his life and die without one, I'm sure. But I am going to protect my daughter."

She shares that she was initially surprised when she became pregnant with their love child, whom Beyonce has yet to meet.

"He'd had a vasectomy," she explains. "Or at least that was what I was told."

Not surprisingly, she says Mathew initially rejected her claims when she told him the news.

"[He was] very much like, 'Well you can't get pregnant by me, you know, this can't be my child,'" she recalls. "But you can't deny it once DNA tests come out 99.9 percent that you are the father."

She is now suing for child support. A temporary order requiring Knowles to pay $1,500 a month was granted by the judge.

But this isn't even the first secret sibling that Beyonce, now 33, and her younger sister Solange, 28, have been surprised by.

Former actress Alexsandra Wright, 40, is the mother of a 4-year-old boy named Nixon Alexander Knowles -- also born in 2010 -- who DNA tests previously confirmed is also Mathew's child.

Wright said she had an 18-month affair with Mathew, who was married at the time to Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles. In February, she told Inside Edition that he hasn't paid his $32,000 in court-ordered child support.

"I tried everything to not have it public," she said about the scandal. "But unfortunately, that's just not the way that Mathew chose to deal with this."

After 31 years of marriage, Tina and Mathew's divorce was finalized in 2011. Beyonce also parted ways with her father as her manager that year, though she said in a statement that the decision was purely for business reasons.

"I've only parted ways with my father on a business level," the superstar singer said in a statement. "He is my father for life and I love my dad dearly."

In an interview with 104.1 KRBE's Roula & Ryan in August, Mathew said he still talks to Beyonce on the phone every Sunday.

"She's still the humble, generous person that she's always been," he said.

But Mathew and Beyonce do not seem to have always been on the best of terms lately. In August, he raised eyebrows when he claimed that the infamous elevator fight between Solange and Jay Z following the 2014 Met Gala was a "Jedi mind trick" to help boost tour and album sales.