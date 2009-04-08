NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- David "Pop" Winans Sr., the Grammy-nominated patriarch of the award-winning gospel music family, died Wednesday. He was 76.

A statement from a Los Angeles public relations company representing the family said he died at a Nashville hospice, where he had been since January after suffering a heart attack and stroke last October.

In 1999, Winans was nominated for a Grammy for his solo CD "Uncensored." He and his wife Delores, known as Mom Winans, were nominated for their CD "Mom & Pop Winans" in 1989. She was at his bedside when he died, the statement said.

He was the father of BeBe and CeCe Winans, known for their hits "Addictive Love" and "I'll Take You There." Four other children — Michael, Marvin, Carvin and Ronald — performed as The Winans, recording such songs as "Ain't No Need to Worry" featuring Anita Baker.

In recent years, Mom and Pop Winans appeared regularly at Benny Hinn crusades and on The Trinity Broadcasting Network's "Praise the Lord" program.

David Winans, a native of Detroit, began singing with a gospel quartet at age 18.

He later worked as a car salesman, taxi driver, custodian, barber and also was a preacher. After four of his children signed a recording contract, he was their manager for a while.

David Winans also helped start youth groups in Detroit. The Winans had 10 children. Son Ronald died in 2005.

"The Winans family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and continued support, but would appreciate privacy at this time," the statement said.

Memorial services are planned for next Tuesday and Wednesday at Perfecting Church in Detroit where Marvin is the senior pastor.