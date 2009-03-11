Entertainment Tonight.

Patrick Swayze sounds off to ET about tabloid reports regarding his health and offers an update on his battle with pancreatic cancer.

"It's amazing to me that the tabloids such as The National Enquirer print such negative stories about me and my health when there are so many positive things going on in my life right now," Patrick tells ET.

"I've started a new chemotherapy and, once again, I am one of the lucky ones with pancreatic cancer that is responding well to the treatment. There is a brand new, twelve-week-old Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy named Kumasai in my life who is gorgeous and already showing that he will be one special dog.

"I am starting work on my new book, in addition to enjoying the fantastic response from everyone on my A&E series 'The Beast.' I hope in the future, the press will think twice about printing inaccuracies and painting an unpleasant picture when I have so much to be thankful for at this time."