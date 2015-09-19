Patti LaBelle exploded on a fan during her concert on Friday, when the unidentified guy began stripping on stage.

LaBelle had invited a bunch of her Vancouver concertgoers on stage for some time in the spotlight when the man in question opened his button-down shirt. “Hold on. Hold up,” LaBelle said, getting her backing band to stop playing. “Don’t your dare. Not on my stage. No, thank you. Let me say something.”

At that point, a bodyguard started to approach, and LaBelle waved him off, saying she’s “good” and “got this.” She then said, “I am 71 years young. I am not Nicki Minaj or that little Miley.” And that’s when the guy turned his back on LaBelle, as if to show off his butt in a Minaj-like pose.

LaBelle then pushed into him, exclaiming, “Oh, no! Get off of my god darn stage, bitch! And stay off! Put him out of the building! Put him out. How dare you.” With that, the bodyguard stepped in and the man was removed from the stage, and presumably the venue.

The music icon told the crowd a short time after, “I’m sorry I didn’t let my security do what he had to do earlier. I believe in giving second and third and fourth chances, because I always say we know not what we do. Just so rude. A rude American, or whatever he is. Don’t ever come in my face again. Next!”

“I need somebody bring some peace up in here,” continued LaBelle. You know the devil was busy. The devil was here about 20 minutes ago. I saw it. I tried to block it. I’m so sorry you heard me say a bad word. I’m a Gemini, and things come out of my mouth sometimes.”