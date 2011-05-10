"Starsky And Hutch" star Paul Michael Glaser is facing legal action from his ex-wife after allegedly failing to make child support payments.

The actor, who played Detective David Starsky in the classic 1970s cop series, is being sued by his former partner Tracy Barone, who has accused him of owing $3,224 in child support payments and $13,000 in spousal support.

Glaser and Barone, who divorced in 2007 citing "irreconcilable differences," are parents to a 13-year-old daughter named Zoe.

Glaser hit the headlines earlier this month after winning a restraining order against a woman who bombarded him with hundreds of emails and camped outside his home.