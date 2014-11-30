Sunday, Nov. 30, marks one year since Paul Walker was tragically killed in a car crash. As Gossip Cop reported, the actor was fatally injured in the Nov. 30, 2013 accident, which also killed his longtime friend Roger Rodas. Walker was just 40 years old.

The beloved star was in the midst of filming "Furious 7" at the time, and, along with fans worldwide, Walker’s co-stars were left devastated by his sudden passing. He’s been remembered with many loving tributes over the last 12 months, particularly as the movie nears its April release date. Now colleagues like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez are memorializing him once more on this difficult day.

Vin Diesel posted a Facebook photo of his daughter with Walker. Diesel reflected, “He was a part of so much in my life… long personal talks with my mother or babysitting the Alpha Angel… he took a certain pride in being uncle Pablo… after all, we were filming a scene in FF4 the day she was born, and he being the only one I told, encouraged me to go in and cut the umbilicle cord [sic]. He was an important part of my transition into fatherhood… that healthy family member, with the most positive outlook on life…”

Diesel went on “A year ago today… a year of mourning… and his absence still leaves me speechless. We miss you Pablo…” Rodriguez wrote on Twitter, “I love you Paul. Your living in the hearts of all who love you for sure. Sending mad love out to Heaven @SupportROWW.” She also shared a picture of Walker shirtless and smiling, a common and joyful sight.

Jordana Brewster didn’t explicitly tweet about Walker, but was touched when a fan wrote to her, “My thoughts are with you today Jordana. Walker appearing as an angel. The rapper-actor wrote, “Always in our hearts. Can’t believe it’s been a year already. You spirit will be felt in volumes across the world forever #fast7april3rd #rip.”

Tyrese posted a long Instagram tribute, along with a snapshot of himself with Walker. “A celebration of Paul William Walker will be echoed around the world…. In this life one would hope to be this ‘effective’ 1 year ago today God called an angel home early…. I miss my brother I miss my friend and I miss OUR STAR!!!!! Physically gone but forever alive in our minds, hearts and spirit…. What was once tears of pain and shock are now tears of JOY celebrating all that you stood for…..,” he wrote. Tyrese went on, “Everyone worldwide please take 5 mins out of your day to send live, prayers and energy to Paul’s family his daughter Meadow and immediate circle today will be a tough day for us…. To this day his arm is still around my neck with love and protection….. Rest in heaven….”

Walker’s brother Cody, who, along with sibling Caleb, completed the actor’s role in "Furious 7," shared an old family photo on Facebook, writing, “miss you, pdub.” Hundreds of fans also spent Sunday at the site of Walker’s death, adding to the street memorial with flowers and mementos.