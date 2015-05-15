Since his tragic passing in November 2013, Paul Walker's brother Cody is still learning new things about him to this day.

In a new interview with People, Paul's 26-year-old brother -- who filled in for him to complete his "Furious 7" scenes -- talks about the late actor's legacy.

"Paul was a huge movie star, and I think really what I didn't realize about Paul that I've since learned, is how loved Paul was to this scale," Cody says. "Everyone that ever encountered him, he had a way of just talking to people and just making everyone -- regardless of whether he just met you or not -- feel like you were the most important person in the world."

He stresses that the Fast & Furious star was much more than "just the car guy."

"He loved cars, but he had so many different passions, so many different loves," he explains. "[He was] multi-faceted, [an] adventurer, spontaneous, obsessive-compulsive. He was a really great example for me."

Cody, a paramedic, is now a brand manager for Paul's disaster relief organization Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW). He shares that the organization is definitely struggling without its generous leader.

"[It] will never, ever be the same," Cody says. "After Paul passed, there were a lot of unknowns … because Paul was such a huge factor behind it. He was the sole contributor. He just paid for everything."

However, Paul's fans all around the world -- and even his "Fast & Furious" co-stars like Michelle Williams and Tyrese Gibson -- have stepped it up. A recent fundraiser, where the two stars made a surprise appearance, resulted in more than $100,000 for the charity.

"It's worldwide support," Cody says. "It's incredible."