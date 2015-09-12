Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is launching the Paul Walker Foundation in his honor. The teen made the announcement on Saturday, which would have been the late actor’s 42nd birthday.

Along with the photo at right, Meadow wrote on Instagram, “Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world.I want to share that part of him with others.”

Meadow continued, “I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood.” “Do Good” is the organization’s mission. As explained on the foundation’s new website, it’s intended to “serve as enduring light of Paul’s unique spirit, far reaching goals and spontaneous goodwill.”

“Many of his traits have been passed onto his daughter Meadow. Meadow is excited to be carrying on his legacy,” the site reads. “One of the key ways she plans to meet this challenge is by helping ocean leaders of tomorrow become beacons in the fight to protect our oceans, wildlife, and ourselves.” The foundation vows to “empower future generations” by “providing grants and scholarships to selected students and researchers pursuing marine science education or working on advances in the field, leaving people better educated and better equipped to deal with the challenges of tomorrow.”

The Paul Walker Foundation is accepting donations online, and has themed merchandise available for purchase. Joining Meadow in the endeavor is the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and two people Walker worked with to pursue his passion for all things maritime, Michael Dormeier and Jean-Michael Cousteau. He also had an organization of his own called Reach Out World Wide (ROWW), which provided disaster relief.

In fact, Walker was in the midst of hosting a fundraiser for his foundation when he was in his fatal car crash nearly two years ago. The star’s brother Cody, now CEO of ROWW, said earlier this week that he and other family members will be celebrating Walker’s birthday with a private get-together and fundraising. ROWW posted a tribute video on Facebook Saturday encouraging support (see below).

Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson also tweeted a tribute, writing, “Happy birthday brother. Grateful you were born. #Ohana #PaulWalkerFoundation #DoGood.” Another cast member, Ludacris, posted on Instagram, “Happy Bday to my Brother @paulwalker #gonebutnotforgotten #rip,” and Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted as well. And for a time, “#HappyBirthdayPaulWalker” was trending on Twitter. TELL US: What do you think of Meadow launching the Paul Walker Foundation?