LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Penelope Cruz won an Academy Award on Sunday for her supporting role as a fiery, funny woman in a three-way relationship with her ex-husband and an American woman in the Woody Allen film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona."

"Thank you Woody for trusting me with this beautiful character," a teary-eyed Cruz said as she accepted the award.

The win made Cruz the first Spanish woman to win an acting Oscar, one year after her compatriot and co-star Javier Bardem won best supporting actor for "No Country for Old Men."

Cruz delivered part of her acceptance speech in Spanish, saying that the win was for all the actors from her home country.

"I grew up in a place called Alcobendas, where this was not a very realistic dream," Cruz said.

Also nominated in the category were Amy Adams and Viola Davis for "Doubt," Taraji P. Henson for "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and Marisa Tomei for "The Wrestler."

The award was presented jointly by five actresses who had previously won the award, Tilda Swinton, Whoopi Goldberg, Goldie Hawn, Angelica Huston and Eva Marie Saint. Each actress made remarks about each of the five nominees before Swinton announce Cruz as the winner.

Cruz' win was the fifth win for supporting performers in Allen films. Past Oscar winners from Allen films include Dianne Wiest for "Hannah and Her Sisters" and "Bullets Over Broadway,"; Michael Caine for "Hannah and Her Sisters"; and Mira Sorvino for "Mighty Aphrodite."