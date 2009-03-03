SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Sean Penn, who won an Oscar for playing gay rights hero Harvey Milk, says he is confident California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will sign a bill recognizing Milk's birthday.

Appearing Tuesday in San Francisco, Penn said he didn't want to insult the intelligence of his fellow actor by assuming Schwarzenegger would again oppose designating a Harvey Milk Day on May 22.

Unlike an official holiday, the so-called "day of significance" wouldn't give state workers the day off, but schools would be encouraged to conduct lessons on the late San Francisco supervisor's life.

In his veto message, Schwarzenegger said he thought Milk was more appropriately honored on a local instead of statewide level.