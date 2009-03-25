LOS ANGELES (AP) -- People.com is reporting that Natasha Richardson's family has donated the actress's organs to save other patients' lives.

Citing a "family friend" it did not name, the celebrity Web site said Richardson's family had requested her organs be donated after she was taken off life support last week. The report did not say whether any patient had received them.

Alan Nierob, publicist for Richardson's husband Liam Neeson, said he had no information on the matter.

Richardson died March 18 of a head injury that caused bleeding on the brain after a fall during a beginners' ski lesson in Montreal two days before. She was buried at a private ceremony in upstate New York over the weekend.