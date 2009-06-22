Entertainment Tonight.

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is accusing Black Eyed Peas manager Liborio "Polo" Molina of punching him in the face in Toronto following a verbal altercation between Hilton and singer will.i.am, while will.i.am says that a fan punched Hilton. Meanwhile, Toronto police have reportedly charged Black Eyes Peas manager Molina with assault following the incident.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Peas manager Liborio Molina has been charged with assault and is due to appear in court on August 5.

The drama began to unfold online when Perez posted on his Twitter account early Monday morning, "I'm in shock. I need the police ASAP. Please come to the SoHo Metropolitan Hotel now. Please." He posted shortly thereafter, "I was assaulted by will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas and his security guards. I am bleeding. Please, I need to file a police report. No joke."

Will.i.am followed up with a video blog on Monday, in which he said that it was a fan, rather than a member of his entourage, who attacked Hilton. He said in his blog that he did, in fact, have words with Hilton, but describes the physical altercation like this: "One of the fans gets all like crazy and they like start some stuff with Perez Hilton. And I'm sitting there just minding my own business waiting for a car and what not, but it just goes to show you how crazy things can get. It's not that serious. It's all music and opinion. People make a career from opinion, which is cool, but don't be disrespectful about it. And fans, don't get all crazy about it."

Hilton fired back with his own video blog Monday, in which he spoke angrily and tearfully about his version of the events of the evening, and repeatedly accused will.i.am of lying and being a "coward." Hilton described having words with singer Fergie (who apparently was unhappy with unfavorable blog reports posted on Hilton's web site) and then later being approached by will.i.am, who, according to Hilton, said, "Yo, I need you to do me a favor. I need you to never write about my band on your web site again." Hilton said that after he declined, the conversation escalated, and he admitted calling will.i.am a homophobic slur.

He said that he then went outside the club, where he saw will.i.am and his entourage. In his video blog, "[will.i.am's] manager, Polo [sic], whom I have met before, from behind comes up to me, clocks me in the eye, right here, and punches me two or three times. I am in shock. I just did not know what to do. I touch my eye and it was bleeding. I see my fingertips, and I am bleeding, I thought my eye might be falling out of my head."

Despite tweeting that he "was assaulted by will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas and his security guards," Perez only references being hit by Molina and never accuses will.i.am or security guards of hitting him in his video blog.

