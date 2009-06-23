Entertainment Tonight.

Perez Hilton is taking to the internet yet again to rehash an allegedly violent confrontation Sunday night that reportedly culminated in the arrest of a manager of the Black Eyed Peas.

Following an argument with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas Sunday night at a Toronto nightclub, Hilton alleges that Peas manager Liborio "Polo" Molina punched him repeatedly outside the club.

Hilton, who is openly gay, admitted in a video blog posted Monday that he had called will.i.am by an anti-gay slur. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation released a statement on Monday afternoon condemning his use of the slur, to which Perez responded by saying that GLAAD had "victimized him further by criticizing [him] for how [he] non-violently dealt with a very scary situation that, unfortunately, turned violent."

Now, Hilton has followed up with yet another statement, this one almost 600 words long, which reads, in part, "The other night in Toronto, after feeling physically threatened by a verbally abusive will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas, I chose the most hurtful word I know to hurl at him. I was in an out-of-the ordinary situation and used a word that I would not utter under normal circumstances."

He also pointed out, "Clearly, I am not homophobic. Also, I am not nor have I ever claimed to be a spokesperson for the gay community. I am just speaking for myself, a gay man. One who is labeled 'flamboyant' in the media. An American that is not granted equal rights under the law. I will continue to speak out for equality and I will continue to say things that upset both gay people and straight people."

In the statement, he also continued to stress that violence is never the answer.

