Perrie Edwards discussed her wedding plans with Zayn Malik, and how the two have been spending their time now that her fiance is no longer member of One Direction. As Gossip Cop previously reported, Liam Payne recently confirmed that Malik quit One Direction to spend more time with Edwards.

Edwards told The Sun that even though Malik has more free time after leaving One Direction, she’s still extremely busy with her girl-group Little Mix. In fact, Edwards explained that she’s so focused on her new album, “Black Magic,” that she and Malik haven’t even had time to select a date for their wedding. “Me and Zayn want it to be perfect,” said Edwards. “So as soon as I have a bit of time, we’ll plan it,” Edwards added, noting, “I doubt it will be this summer.”

When the couple has free time, it’s often spent in the kitchen. Malik is “a great chef,” revealed Edwards. And fellow Little Mix member Jesy Nelson seconds that, saying, “They never stop cooking.” She added, “Every time [Edwards] comes in she’s like, ‘Zayn made me this’ and ‘Zayn made me that.’ I’m like, ‘Can he cook me a meal?'”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Edwards faced a tremendous amount of backlash via social media for supposedly “breaking up One Direction,” with many Twitter users comparing her to Yoko Ono, who was blamed for splitting up The Beatles.