LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The murder case against music producer Phil Spector is in the hands of a California jury again.

The case was turned over to the Los Angeles Superior Court jury Thursday after the prosecution concluded a rebuttal to the defense closing arguments.

Spector is being retried on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting of actress Lana Clarkson six years ago.

His first trial ended in a jury deadlock in 2007 with the majority favoring conviction. This time the jury has the option of considering a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Clarkson died of a gunshot fired inside her mouth as she sat in the foyer of Spector's home. The 40-year-old star of the cult film "Barbarian Queen" had met Spector hours earlier at her job as a hostess at the House of Blues.