PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The former sales manager for the Philadelphia Soul arena football team is suing club owner Jon Bon Jovi and his partners for nearly $125,000 he says he's owed. Joseph Krause of Jenkintown alleges that rock singer Bon Jovi and other team officials told employees they would receive two weeks of severance pay. The Arena Football League is canceling the 2009 season as it creates a better business model for tough economic times. Krause says he is owed commissions of more than $83,000 for the 2008 season and more than $41,000 for the canceled 2009 season. Interim general manager Paul Korzilius, when reached by KYW-AM, declined to comment because of the pending lawsuit. Bon Jovi and the others named in the suit didn't respond to requests for comment.