RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- The rock band Phish is asking a federal judge to block the sale of bootleg merchandise at its upcoming reunion concerts in Hampton, Va.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Newport News on the band's request for an injunction that would bar the sale of unauthorized T-shirts, posters and other items bearing the Phish name.

The band, which broke up in 2004, is starting a reunion tour Friday with the first of three concerts at Hampton Coliseum.

Phish says in court papers that it's had trouble with bootleggers in the past. The band wants police to seize any unlicensed Phish merchandise being sold near the coliseum. Phish also is seeking unspecified damages against the unidentified defendants.