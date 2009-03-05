HAMPTON, Va. (AP) -- Phish heads are converging on Hampton for the jamband's first show since they broke up in 2004.

Guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, keyboardist Page McConnell and drummer Jon Fishman will play three shows at the Hampton Coliseum starting Friday. They also plan a summer tour, and all shows are sold out.

Area hotels were booked immediately after the October announcement of the Hampton shows, and area tourism officials expect an influx of 75,000 people to the area. Local inn owners have reported fielding calls from Phish fans from most states and as far away as Belgium and Germany.