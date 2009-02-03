LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Joaquin Phoenix says there's no hoax about it: He really has given up acting to become a hip-hop artist. Phoenix has been laying down tracks for a rap album in the recording studio he built at his home, the two-time Academy Award nominee said Tuesday in an interview to promote what he claims is his final movie, "Two Lovers." After video hit the Internet last month capturing part of Phoenix's debut rap performance at a Las Vegas club, speculation swirled online that he was perpetrating an elaborate practical joke. "There's not a hoax," Phoenix said. "Might I be ridiculous? Might my career in music be laughable? Yeah, that's possible, but that's certainly not my intention."