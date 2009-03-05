NEW YORK (AP) -- Phylicia Rashad will soon be adding another formidable woman to her collection of Broadway portraits.

Producer Jeffrey Richards says the actress will join the New York cast of Tracy Letts' "August: Osage County" on May 26, playing Violet Weston, the play's acidic, pill-popping matriarch.

In the past, Rashad has portrayed such strong women as Lena Younger in the 2004 revival of Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun" and Aunt Esther in August Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean," as well as the more sweet-tempered Big Mama in the 2008 revival of Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

Rashad will follow Deanna Dunagan and Estelle Parsons in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play on view at the Music Box Theatre.