Teri Polo, who is best known for her "Meet the Parents" role, will give TV dramas another shot.



The actress will star in CBS' drama pilot "Washington Field," about an FBI squad that responds to crises around the world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



In the series, Polo will play Amanda O'Donnell, an expert in medical forensics and weapons of mass destruction. She also has to deal with personal issues because her husband is also part of the team.



Polo took a stab at dramas in 2008 with the ABC pilot "Finnegan" and FOX's short-lived "The Wedding Bells." She's also appeared on "The West Wing" and "Ghost Whisperer."



Polo is set to reprise her role in the next "Meet the Parents" sequel, "Little Fockers."