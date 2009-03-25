Josh Charles, who sought couple's therapy on HBO's "In Treatment" will have legal problems to address now.



The former "Sports Night" star has joined the CBS drama pilot "The Good Wife," according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Charles, 37, will play a partner at a top law firm that hires a politician's wife (Julianna Margulies) as a junior associate. "Gilmore Girls" actor Matt Czuchry was previously announced to play a Harvard grad and first-year associate.



In other CBS pilot news, Jacqueline Bisset has been cast in the lead of the dysfunctional family of doctors drama "The Eastmans" as the matriarch and an ER nurse.



Also, "Scrubs" star John C. McGinley has signed on to costar in the CBS drama pilot "Back," about Richard (Skeet Ulrich), a man who has difficulties reconnecting with friends and family after he returns home eight years after being reported missing on September 11.



McGinley will play Tom, a firefighter who has replaced Richard by marrying his former wife (Sherry Stringfield) and actively helps her raise her two angst-y teenagers.



The future of this pilot will be of interest to the "Scrubs" staff since Korbi TV reported that ABC prez Steve McPherson intends to renew the medical comedy for a ninth season, provided Zach Braff will return for a handful of episodes. Donald Faison, who plays Turk, has also signed on for a pilot, ABC's "The Law."