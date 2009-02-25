Amy Acker may be moving out of the "Dollhouse" and into "Happy Town."



The former "Angel" star has taken a role in the ABC pilot "Happy Town," a mystery set in a small town. She headlines a round of pilot casting that also includes Eric Christian Olsen, Brad Henke and Taylor Schilling.



Acker currently co-stars on FOX's "Dollhouse" as a doctor who tends to the mind-wiped "actives" in the titular super-secret organization. The show has just about wrapped up filming for the season, but what her casting at ABC means for either her character or the series remains to be seen.



In "Happy Town," Acker will play the wife of the town's police chief (Geoff Stults), according to The Hollywood Reporter. The pilot, which will also feature Dean Winters, is about what happens after the town is hit by its first serious crime in several years.



Also at ABC, Olsen ("Brothers & Sisters," "The Loop") will star in a comedy pilot from "Family Guy" writer Ricky Blitt. He'll play a guy who's torn between his new girlfriend and a needy best buddy.



Henke ("October Road") and Dakota Goyo, meanwhile, have joined the cast of Daniel Cerone's ABC pilot about a detective (Jimmy Wolk) whose brilliant little brother helps him solve cases. Goyo will play the brother, and Henke will play Wolk's partner.



NBC's medical dramedy "Mercy" has cast Schilling as a member of its central ensemble of nurses. Her character comes to the hospital after a tour in Iraq.