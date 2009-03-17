Former "Smallville" star Michael Rosenbaum is returning to TV in a comedy pilot at NBC -- but he can't seem to get away from guys who can fly.



Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on "Smallville" for seven seasons, has been cast in the Peacock's Justin Adler comedy about adult siblings. Nick D'Agosto -- who played flyboy West on "Heroes" last season -- is joining him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Elsewhere, ABC has cast another "Heroes" alum, Noah Gray-Cabey, in its drama "Limelight," along with Oded Fehr, Jessy Schram and Kyle Riabko. Ex-"Tudors" star Sam Neill has joined ABC's "Happy Town," and Rochelle Aytes ("Drive") has signed on to the Alphabet's Jerry Bruckheimer pilot.



In the NBC show from "Samantha Who?" and "Big Day" writer Adler, Rosenbaum will play the central family's middle brother, a married man who just adopted a child and is overwhelmed with the responsibility. D'Agosto will play his younger brother, who's nervous about introducing his girlfriend to the family.



At ABC, Gray-Cabey (Micah on "Heroes") will play a musical prodigy in "Limelight," a "Fame"-like drama set at a performing arts school. Schram ("Veronica Mars," "Life") and Riabko ("Instant Star") will play acting students, and Fehr ("Sleeper Cell," "Resident Evil: Extinction") will play the school's artistic director.



In the mystery "Happy Town," Neill will play "the owner of a movie-paraphernalia shop," per the HR. We're guessing, though, that the show wouldn't cast Neill (most recently seen on NBC's "Crusoe") if the character didn't have something more to do than peddle old movie posters.



Finally, Aytes will co-star in a Bruckheimer pilot about a former detective (Rupert Penry-Jones) who works with amateur sleuths to clear "John Doe" cases. Aytes, whose credits also include "Madea's Family Reunion," will play a cop who passes case files on to Penry-Jones' character.