Pink and her Carey Hart have rekindled their romance, but the singer is still performing songs about their breakup.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer opened up about reuniting with the motorcycle racer.

"We are!" Pink told Ellen DeGeneres in the episode that airs Friday.

Currently on an international tour, the performer added that "it's funny now" to sing songs -- such as her hit single, "So What" -- about her ex now that they're back together.

"Because he's in the audience, so when I sing 'He's a tool," now that's my favorite line," she said. "[I'm like,] 'Hi honey, that's you."

Although several media outlets have reported that the couple divorced, Pink said that they never filled out the paperwork and won't have to get remarried.

But will the rock star still want another ceremony?

"I love a party," she joked.

Even Hart has confirmed to Usmagazine.com that they are giving their relationship another try.

"We're on the mend and just rebuilding," Hart told Us at the grand opening of his new tattoo studio, Hart & Huntington, in Las Vegas, in April. "That's all I can ask for right now."

Us Weekly first reported their reunion when they were spotted kissing on New Year's Eve and spent the entire weekend together.

Since separating in February 2008 after two years of marriage, they have remained on very friendly terms.