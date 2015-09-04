Pink is defending herself after comments she made about the MTV Video Music Awards were twisted into criticism of Demi Lovato, leading fans to attack Pink on social media.

The drama began Thursday, when it was revealed Pink had given her take on the VMAs via her private Instagram account. The veteran performer, who did not attend the show, posted:

“I felt embarrassed and sad. And old. We’re getting old. But in all seriousness; I felt sad because music is supposed to inspire. It saved my life. This trash won’t save any kids life. In a world that is even scarier and with lives still worth saving, who will stand up and have soul? Disenfranchised to say the least. Let down by my industry and peers. Beside Macklemore and pharell [sic] and Bieber (pre-sob fest) and the weekend [sic], Tori Kelly was dope too. The rest was gross and embarrassing and hard for this aging pop star to believe.”

Because Pink didn’t specifically mention Lovato by name as one of the acts she approved of, many assumed Pink was putting her in the “trash” category. That sparked a wave of hateful tweets to be sent her way, leading Pink to respond early Friday morning. “Please look for a feud elsewhere. I have no issue with Demi Lovato or anyone else. I actually forgot she performed. I have opinions. Many,” she wrote. “I stand by what I said. However, I didn’t intend for the angry people of the world to latch on and make it into something it isn’t. Peace.”

The online controversy continued to fester, however, and, despite Pink stating that she wasn’t referring to Lovato, Lovato fired back, anyway. “Cool For The Summer may not ‘save kid’s lives’ or ‘inspire’ but I’d say Skyscraper & Warrior have done a pretty good job of helping people cope with mental illness,” she tweeted, adding, “VMA’s are sexy and fun. There’s a time and place for everything.”

Lovato went on to retweet messages of support, and plug her new record. “I’m excited for you all to hear the inspirational/honest/soulful songs on this album. #Lionheart #Father #StoneCold #Confident… Oct. 16,” she wrote. “I’m learning so much every day by this new chapter in my life. I’m no longer the victim. I am the survivor. What’s wrong with being #Confident?”

Just over an hour later, Pink returned to Twitter to again clarify, writing, “You know, this is part of why I’m sad about the VMas and the world in general. Everyone is so nasty and waiting for a fight. I never said Anything about Demi Lovato or called out anyone.”

“I was talking to a friend in response to his disappointment about the show. I agree w him. You can make this into whatever you like, cause that’s who we are now, I guess. I’m out,” she continued. “In other news, it’s gonna be a beautiful day, I hope you look up from your keyboards and enjoy it.”

It’s worth noting that Lovato’s fans also went after Kathy Griffin earlier this week after she very obviously did diss the VMAs performance. TELL US: What do you think of the situation?

