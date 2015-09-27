Roger Waters, bassist and co-lead vocalist of the iconic music group, Pink Floyd, has split from his wife, Laurie Durning, according to Page Six.

The outspoken musician and the filmmaker were living together for 10 years before marrying in 2012.

The decision to divorce comes at a busy time for the 72-year-old rock legend, as he is currently working on a solo album and is promoting his documentary, Roger Waters The Wall.

Waters officially left Pink Floyd in 1985 during a legal dispute over the band's name and material, but reunited with band members Dave Gilmour and Nick Mason for performances in 2005 and 2011.

Waters' breakup is just one of many announced in 2015.